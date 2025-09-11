Learn about Wheaton parks during Sept. 20 bike tour

Join the Wheaton Bicyclist and Pedestrian Commission for a recreational bike ride and learn about the history of south Wheaton parks from 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

The ride will start and end at Atten Park, 1720 S. Wiesbrook Road, at the shelter near the playground.

Bob Goldsborough, longtime Wheaton resident, local historian and writer for the “Chicago Tribune,” will lead a leisurely 8-10 mile bicycle tour of south Wheaton parks, offering historical commentary at each site. This event is open to cyclists of all levels and ages.

All riders must provide their own bicycle and wear a bike helmet.

Cyclists younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants must sign a digital waiver prior to participation.

In case of inclement weather, participants with signed waivers will be notified of the ride cancellation by 1 p.m. on Sept. 20. The rain date is 2 p.m. Sept. 27.