St. Francis volleyball knocks off unbeaten Timothy Christian: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

St. Francis d. Timothy Christian 25-21, 25-15

Colleen Brennan had eight kills, Mackenzie Krzus eight kills, 10 assists and four digs, Holly Muisenga 10 assists, five digs and three kills and Addi Samolinski 14 digs for the Spartans (6-2).

Bella Potempa had seven kills and eight digs, Elizabeth Alex 11 assists and nine digs and Audrey Williams five kills for Timothy Christian (13-1).

Willowbrook d. Leyden 25-11, 25-11

Tess Doyle had 10 digs and three aces, Julia Amin four kills and Kendall Norton 14 assists for Willowbrook (5-3, 1-0).