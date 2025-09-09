Shaw Local

Downers Grove Historical Society to host A Night at the Carnegie

. (Courtesy Downers Grove Public Library)

By Shaw Local News Network

Each year, the Downers Grove Historical Society honors a building or site that has played an important role in our village’s history.

This year, the society will mark a special anniversary. On Oct. 14, 1915—exactly 110 years ago—the Downers Grove Carnegie Library opened on the very site where the public library now stands. It quickly became a cornerstone of knowledge, education and civic pride for our community.

The event will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Downers Grove Public Library, 1050 Curtiss St, 1050 Curtiss St. For more information, visit DGHistory.org/Events

The evening will include historical displays and photographs, the unveiling of an informational bronze plaque, a presentation by local historian Lois Sterba and hands-on activities for children. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public.

