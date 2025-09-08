Shaw Local

DuPage County Recorder to host property research seminar

DuPage County hopes to include more minority- and women-owned businesses in its construction projects.

By Shaw Local News Network

The DuPage County Recorder’s Office will host a Property Research Seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 22.

The event will be held at the DuPage County Recorder’s Office, 421 N. County Farm Road, 1st Floor, Wheaton.

This free, hands-on session will teach residents, genealogists, students and history buffs how to analyze property records, reference books and indexes to uncover the stories behind local parcels and neighborhoods.

“Public records are a powerful tool for understanding where we live,” said Liz Chaplin, DuPage County recorder. “This seminar helps residents navigate our records confidently, whether they’re researching a home’s chain of title, tracing family history, or exploring the development of their community.”

Seating is limited. RSVP to reserve a seat by contacting Christianne.Lewis2@DuPageCounty.gov.

Accommodations are available upon request. contact the recorder’s office at least 72 hours in advance.

