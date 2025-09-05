Shaw Local

Midwestern University to offer community health lecture series

Midwestern University clinical faculty will share their expertise on wellness and healthy aging with the Downers Grove community during a free lecture series.

By Shaw Local News Network

Midwestern University is partnering with the Downers Grove Public Library to host a community health lecture series, offering free talks on healthy aging and wellness for seniors, caregivers and community members.

The series takes place at noon on Wednesdays Sept. 17 through Oct. 8, covering topics including eye health, lifestyle medicine, oral health and cognitive function.

Attendance is free, and individuals may register at https://dglibrary.org/ for one or all of the sessions.

Clinical faculty from Midwestern University’s multispecialty clinic will share their expertise in dental care, family medicine, optometry, physical therapy and speech-language pathology.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, participate in discussions and learn more about preventive care, early intervention and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Lecture Schedule:

Sept. 17:

Sept. 24:

Oct. 1:

Oct 8:

