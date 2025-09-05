DuPage County to offer energy assistance

The DuPage County Community Services Department, as administrator of the Energy Assistance Program is making funds available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and/or electric bills, and furnace assistance for inoperable heating systems.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides one-time benefits to income-eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service.

Propane customers who are part of the priority group are encouraged to apply when the program opens in October. Propane prices typically increase during the winter months so by applying early, propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.

Applications will be taken at DuPage County Community Services, 421 N. County Farm Road, Third Floor, in Wheaton, as well as several non-profit organizations and local township offices.

To complete an application, you must submit all documentation required:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.

For all customers new to LIHEAP, and/or for new household members of previous customers, proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for all household members. Individuals without a Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number may still apply.

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

A copy of rental agreement showing that utilities are included [heat and/or electric,] the monthly rental amount and landlord contact, for a potential direct cash benefit.

Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.

The program will begin taking applications on Oct. 1 for older adults [60 years +], individuals with a disability, families with children 5 years and younger and households that are disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25% in their propane tank.

All other income-eligible households can start applying Nov. 1. Beginning Jan/ 1, income-eligible LIHEAP customers of ComEd will receive a monthly discount on their electric bill through the new Low Income Discount Rates. Visit powerbilldiscount.com for more details.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug/ 15, 2026, or until funding is exhausted. Households that receive a one-time benefit may return during the program year if they become disconnected or get a disconnect notice. Homeowners who have a non-working heating system may be eligible for free repairs.

The program has expanded eligibility this year. Households must be at or below 60% of the state median income to receive a benefit from LIHEAP. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on State Median Income, Federal Poverty Guidelines and the number of persons living in the household.

The household income guidelines are: 1- $3,332, 2- $4,357, 3 - $5,382, 4 - $6,407.