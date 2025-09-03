Downers Grove Sanitary District to host annual open house

The Downers Grove Sanitary District will welcome the community to its annual Open House from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 4 at the Wastewater Treatment Center, 5003 Walnut Ave., Downers Grove.

This free, family-friendly event offers a behind-the-scenes look at how your local wastewater treatment plant works from start to finish. Learn how the district protects public health and the environment.

This year’s event will spotlight the safety department. Guests will learn about essential workplace safety procedures and try on real personal protective equipment. Guided tours will be led by wastewater specialists, offering insight into each step of the process used to clean wastewater from homes and businesses. Visitors can also speak with biosolids experts, explore the trucks and equipment used on site and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

Most of the tour is walking outdoors. Visitors should dress for outdoor weather conditions. Advance scheduling is recommended by calling 630-969-0664 or emailing acaballero@dgsd.org. If you or someone in your party requires special accommodations, contact the district in advance.