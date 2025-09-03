Shaw Local

Bella Potempa’s 13 kills keep Timothy Christian volleyball unbeaten: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge

Girls Volleyball

Timothy Christian d. Romeoville 25-18, 25-16

Bella Potempa had 13 kills and six digs, Ella Rickert seven kills and three blocks, Elizabeth Alex 20 assists and nine digs and Kate Vogelzang four digs for the Trojans (8-0).

Benet d. Lincoln-Way East 25-17, 25-14

The Redwings improved to 6-1.

Glenbard South d. Larkin 25-14, 25-15

Alyna Krabec had nine asssists and two aces, Callie Hardtke five kills, five digs and three aces and Mia Abate five kills for the Raiders (5-2). Emma Full added three kills, three digs and four aces.

Girls Tennis

Marian Central 3, Wheaton Academy 2

West Chicago winners were Elizabeth VanHuis and Milly Rienow at No. 2 doubles and Rachel Hayes and Maggie Clousing at No. 3 doubles.

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.