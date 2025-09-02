Wheaton police to participate in September safety campaign

In 2023, cell phone use was a factor in more than 2,500 roadway crashes in Illinois, which resulted in 15 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

From Sept. 3-30, the Wheaton Police Department will participate in a statewide traffic safety campaign focused on distracted driving violations. This campaign is grant funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Wheaton police are asking for your support in making the city’s roads safer, which includes staying focused and alert behind the wheel.

“Everyone knows texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting not only themselves but others at risk,” Wheaton Police Department Deputy Chief Van Dillenkoffer said in a news release. “During September, residents and visitors will see increased enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.”

Wheaton police ask parents and trusted adults of teen drivers to set an example by not texting and driving, and remind teens of the significant danger cell phone use plays when driving.

Teen drivers who text behind the wheel are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.