Cleaning woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of jewelry from Glen Ellyn home: authorities

A Rockford cleaning woman has been charged with stealing more than $10,000 worth of jewelry from a client’s home in Glen Ellyn, prosecutors said.

Frances Carter, 44, of the 1300 block of Jonathan Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court Tuesday charged with one count of residential burglary, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The court denied the state’s motion to detain Carter pre-trial and set conditions of release including no contact with the victims in this case.

On July 20, a Glen Ellyn resident contacted police to report that jewelry, including a 14-karat white gold diamond ring and a 14-karat yellow gold tennis diamond bracelet and other items of jewelry, had been stolen from her house sometime after Oct. 11, 2024. The jewelry was valued at with an estimated value totaling approximately $11,325, authorities said.

An investigation led authorities to Carter, who had allegedly stolen the jewelry while cleaning the woman’s home. Carter was arrested on Monday.

“It is alleged that Ms. Carter betrayed the trust placed in her and used her position as a cleaning woman to gain access to her victim’s home, and once inside, stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“There are simple steps you can take however to protect yourself and your belongings before allowing people in your home such as getting referrals from family, friends or a neighbor, inquiring about the amount and type of insurance they carry and asking about a company’s background check and vetting process for their employees.”

Carter’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 29.