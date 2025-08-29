Semin Razman scores twice to power Wheaton Warrenville South past Oswego

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Semin Razman (10) celebrates after scoring a goal agains Oswego during a soccer match at Wheaton Warrenville South in Wheaton on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

WHEATON – After losing their season openers, Oswego and Wheaton Warrenville South were hungry for a victory on Thursday.

It showed as both teams played an intense and entertaining brand of soccer. But in the end, Wheaton Warrenville South star Semin Razman made sure it was the host Tigers who feasted.

The senior forward scored twice in the second half as WW South rallied for a 2-1 victory at Red Grange Field.

“That was a high-intense game,” Oswego assistant coach Matt Schultz said. “They definitely brought the intensity that second half.

“(Razman) was just blasting the ball. He had great goals.”

The Tigers (1-1) needed every ounce of Razman’s effort to overcome the Panthers (0-2), who led 1-0 at halftime on the strength of Dustin King’s 15th-minute strike from the top of the box.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Semin Razman (10) scores his second goal of the game off a shot against Oswego’s Dustin King (9) during a soccer match at Wheaton Warrenville South in Wheaton on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Razman, who scored 21 goals last season, said the Tigers were feeling fed up.

“Against Glenbard West, since we’re a new team, we didn’t really find that click,” Razman said of Monday’s 3-1 loss. “But second half tonight, we wanted it more.

“We were tired of getting attacked, attacked, attacked, and we finally decided, ‘OK, let’s take it in our own hands, let’s move the ball and take it from there.’”

The Tigers finally broke through when junior defender Alex Waterman made an overlap run up the left side and found Razman in the middle of the field. Razman took a touch and ripped a 23-yard shot into the upper right corner to tie the game at 1-1 with 27:27 left in the game.

Oswego goalkeeper Cristian Lopez, who made seven saves, got a fingertip on the shot but it wasn’t enough.

“Alex played excellent,” Razman said. “His defense was amazing.

“He got in a transition play and I am always available. I try to make the runs as soon as possible to help my team. He found me, I took a little spin move and then took it outside and tried shooting it and it went in.”

Razman did it again eight minutes later. This time senior midfielder Leo Kise made the entry pass to an open Razman in the middle of the box.

Oswego’s Dustin King (9) does a back flip in celebration of a goal he scored against Wheaton Warrenville South during a soccer match at Wheaton Warrenville South in Wheaton on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Lopez rushed out and this time he got both hands on Razman’s shot, deflecting the ball up into the air. But the ball still went over Lopez’s head and bounced into the net.

“I saw him coming off of his line,” Razman said. “I just tried to chip it to get a little height on it, so even if he does get a fingertip on it, it will still go over.”

That’s the thing with Razman. He creates so many opportunities that he’s bound to find the back of the net.

“Semin is one of the greatest teammates I’ve ever had and he’s the most dangerous player I’ve ever played with in my life,” Kise said. “He always finds the gaps. You’ve got to find your way to get it to him and then he’ll take advantage of everything. Whatever he has to do, he’ll put the ball in the back of the net every time.”

Well, not every time. Razman missed a few shots in the first half and was denied by Lopez on a couple of other shots. But he’s relentless.

“He just has the grit,” Kise said. “He’s hungry. He’ll always go for the ball.

“He’s super fast. He’s super technical, too. Once he gets his foot on the ball and it’s a 1v1, it’s almost every time he’s going to score.”

The Tigers are going to need a lot of production from Razman, who is hoping to break program records for goals in a season (32) and career (56).

Oswego’s Jonathan Garcia (17) plays the ball against Wheaton Warrenville South's Semin Razman (10) during a soccer match at Wheaton Warrenville South in Wheaton on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025 (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

“He needed the first one and he needed that kind of rip because it was in his head,” WW South coach Guy Callipari said of the game-tying goal. “He missed several prior to that and they were sitters.

“I think that (goal) certainly took a lot of pressure off of him because he’s looking ahead to the possibility of breaking the season record because the potential is there, or the career mark.

“The brace and the victory help. I’m happy, he’s happy and I think we’re starting to find the guys around him that can play with him.”

Still, beating the Panthers wasn’t easy. Senior goalkeeper Daniel Karajic was brilliant for the Tigers, making eight saves during a match that could have been high-scoring.

“Credit to them,” Callipari said. “They were very hungry and motivated. They were winning all the 50-50 environments and that got the momentum in their direction.”

But it didn’t last.

“We weren’t able to keep up with our intensity and they just kept pressing and pressing,” Schultz said. “We had our opportunities and it just slipped away. It definitely felt like a playoff atmosphere and we’re only in game 2.”