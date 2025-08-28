Timothy Christian volleyball beats Montini: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Timothy Christian d. Montini 17-25, 25-17, 25-17

Bella Potempa had eight kills and five digs, Ella Rickert five kills and three blocks, Elizabeth Alex 21 assists and nine digs and Kate Vogelzang 12 digs for the Trojans (2-0).

Boys Golf

Wheaton Academy

The Warriors shot a 4-under par 284, tying the school record set a week ago, to take second at the Evanston Invite on Monday at Bryn Mawr Country Club. Evanston shot a school record 9-under 279 to take the title. Wheaton Academy’s Owen Coniaris and Nick Ratini each shot 4-under 68 to tie for second.