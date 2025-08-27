Chicago woman accused of leading Villa Park police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

A Chicago woman accused of leading Villa Park police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car will remain in jail until at least her next court date, prosecutors said.

A motion was granted Tuesday to detain pre-trial Molly Borowski, 31, of the 1800 block of South Hamlin Avenue, who was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 3:20 a.m. Aug. 26, a Villa Park police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near North and Joyce avenues on a reportedly stolen car that was wanted for fleeing numerous jurisdictions, according to the release.

The officer pursued the vehicle, but instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as Borowski, allegedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 109 mph on North Avenue between Addison Road and Villa Avenue, Borowski drove through red lights on North Avenue at Illinois Route 83 and York Street, according to the release.

Police successfully deployed spike strips on North Avenue, disabling the front two tires of the car. Borowski reduced speed, but continued to flee from police onto Interstate 290 where her vehicle ultimately came to a stop and she was arrested.

Borowski allegedly told police that she fled because she “knows how DuPage County is” and would rather be in Chicago, according to the release.

Police found four credit cards issued to other people and a credit card reader/programmer device in the car as well as a window punch tool in Borowski’s purse, authorities said,

“For the second time in a week, the Villa Park Police Department demonstrated their professionalism and dedication to public safety and the rule of law by successfully and safely bringing a defendant accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle into custody,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The type of behavior alleged in this case, that puts innocent motorists and the officers involved at risk, will not be tolerated in DuPage County.

Borowski’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22,