Grab a sweater, enjoy the beauty of autumn at Cantigny Park

Cantigny Park has announced its schedule of events for visitors of all ages this September. Details, tickets and menus are available at cantigny.org.

Bike Tour of the Gardens - Sept. 10: Take a bike tour of the estate’s gardens led by its horticulture staff. Admission is $15 per person. One child age 10 or older is included for no charge with each paying adult.

Revolutionary War Weekend - Sept. 13-14: Join Cantigny and the North West Territory Alliance for a two-day Revolutionary War reenactment. Get a feel for camp life, experience a battle and enjoy the sights and sounds of the 18th century.

Red Oak Farm Dinners - Sept. 18: Midwest Harvest invites guests to savor the beauty of nature while indulging in curated multi-course dinners, each paired with a fine wine or handcrafted cocktail. Gather around a communal table for an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the open sky.

Cantigny Car Show - Sept. 21: Check out vintage cars, entertainment and tasty food and beverage options. The first 200 people through the gate will receive a free, limited-edition t-shirt.

Jewelry Show - Sept. 21: Enjoy a curated shopping experience featuring handcrafted items from local artisans to find unique items from dozens of jewelry vendors.

Fall Fest - Sept. 27-28: Celebrate autumn at this family-friendly weekend featuring a fall market, live music, guided garden tours and a variety of food trucks. Kids can enjoy hands-on crafts, bounce houses and a petting zoo.