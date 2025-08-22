My Suburban Life

Lombard Historical Society presents A Victorian Picnic in Lombard Cemetery

The Lombard Historical Society and Lombard Historic Preservation Commission invite the public to a Victorian afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Lombard Cemetery at the corner of W. Washington Blvd. and S. Park Road.

By Kevin Newberry

The Lombard Historical Society and Lombard Historic Preservation Commission invite the public to a Victorian afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Lombard Cemetery at the corner of West Washington Blvd. and South Park Road.

The event is free for society members and $3 for nonmembers. Registration is available at lombardhistory.org.

Learn why Victorians spent so much time in the greenery of the cemetery. Bring your own blanket and a picnic lunch to enjoy the afternoon just as they did. Discover the Lombardians of the past who have helped shape the community into what it is today.

