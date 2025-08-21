Historical homes the focus of Downers Grove Historical Society program

Tap into history at a free informational event at an event hosted by the Downers Grove Historical Society and the village of Downers Grove at 7 p.m. Sept. 24.

The event will be held in the Barrel Room at Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave.

Participants will learn about two programs: one aimed at preserving a home’s history and the other focused on preserving the historic structure itself.

There will be ample time for questions and discussion following the program. Beverages will be available for purchase, and light snacks will be provided.

Registration is required. Visit www.dghistory.org/historic-home-presentation/ for details and to sign up.