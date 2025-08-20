Wheaton Block Party set for Sept. 20

The city of Wheaton Community Relations Commission invites the community to attend the Wheaton Block Party, a free, family-friendly event frm noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 20. at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave.
This citywide block party in the park is designed to foster connections among residents, businesses, public services and organizations, while celebrating Wheaton’s past, present and future. Activities Include:
- Community mural. Add your block to the Wheaton Block Party community mural The Matt and Jenn Band (’80s music)
- Acoustic sounds of Michael C. Hayes
- Free face painting and balloon art for children
- Wheaton police officer and squad car
- Carnival games and a big slide for kids of all ages
- Train ride for children
- Button-making by the Wheaton Public Library
- City Council members to meet and greet
- Cake walks, sponsored by Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Wheaton history talks