Chicago man accused of leading Villa Park police on high-speed chase in stolen car: prosecutors

A Chicago man has been accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through Villa Park Tuesday in a stolen Kia, prosecutors said.

A motion was granted Wednesday to deny pre-trial release for Louis Robinson, 30, of the 2900 block of West Warren Boulevard, authorities said.

Robinson appeared in First Appearance Court charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 11:40 p.m. Aug. 19, Villa Park police learned that a black 2016 Kia Optima allegedly stolen out of Kenosha, Wisconsin, may be in the area, according to the release.

A short time later, a Villa Park police officer saw the Kia at North and Joyce avenues at which time he initiated a traffic stop.

The Kia, later determined to be driven by Robinson, fled the officer heading eastbound on North Avenue reaching speeds of approximately 108 mph, according to the release. During the pursuit, Robinson allegedly disobeyed three red lights on North Avenue.

Robinson entered Interstate 290 eastbound and continued to flee reaching speeds of approximately 118 miles per hour. The Kia ultimately came to a stop on the shoulder of I-290 after running over three stop sticks successfully deployed by officers, authorities said.

Robinson then fled the Kia on foot, but was arrested about 20 minutes later after being found in a dumpster with the lid on in the 500 block of Darmstadt Road, Hillside.

“The apprehension of the defendant in this case once again sends a crystal-clear message that in DuPage County you cannot outrun the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “If you flee from officers, you will quickly realize there is nowhere to go and soon find yourself in custody.”

Robinson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.