The Grove Foundation accepting applications for annual grant program

The Grove Foundation’s 2025 annual grant program is now open and accepting applications.

This initiative provides funding to local organizations whose programs and projects enhance the quality of life for residents of Downers Grove.

Projects must directly benefit residents of Downers Grove to be considered. Grant applications are due by Sept. 30. Eligible applicants will be notified by Oct. 20, and funds will be distributed in early November. The Grove Foundation will celebrate the recipients at an award ceremony on Nov. 3.

Details about the application process, eligibility criteria and review guidelines are available at thegrovefoundation.org.