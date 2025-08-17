Montini welcomes alum as new director of admissions

Montini Catholic in Lombard welcomes alumna Jenna Goworowski ’10 as the high school’s new director of admissions.

“Jenna brings valuable experience from both inside and outside the world of education,” President Kevin Beirne said in a news release. “Most recently, she spent the past four years at IC Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, serving in roles across admissions, development, student activities and athletics. She has a strong understanding of the high school admissions landscape and a deep appreciation for our mission and community.”

Goworowski will lead Montini’s admissions efforts alongside admissions coordinator Sara McGady and admissions and development ambassador Mike Bukovsky ’83.

“Returning to my alma mater as the director of admission is more than just a new chapter—it’s a joyful return to a place that still feels like home,” Goworowski said in the release. “This school helped shape who I am, and now I have the incredible opportunity to give back to a place that means so much to me. I am honored to now play a role in welcoming future Broncos to such a vibrant community, where students are inspired to learn and prepare themselves to succeed.”