Montini congratulates 2025 college scholarship recipients

Montini Catholic High School has announced that several of its students were awarded college scholarships at its Celebration of Excellence Award Ceremony on May 16. The winners include:

Michael May (’26) has been awarded Montini Catholic High School's 2025 Brother Christopher Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Michael May (’26) has been awarded the 2025 Brother Christopher Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship. Kavanaugh was Montini’s principal from 1991 to 1997. The scholarship is awarded annually to a student who exemplifies pride, spirit and enthusiasm for the Bronco experience. May is the newly elected president of Montini’s student government, an NHS member and a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Andrew Schmith (’26) has been awarded Montini Catholic High School's 2025 William Mueller Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Andrew Schmith (’26) has been awarded the 2025 William Mueller Memorial Scholarship. Mueller was the mayor of Lombard from 1993 until 2012. The scholarship is presented annually to a junior who has demonstrated a dedication to community service.

Nathan Humphrey (’26) has been awarded Montini Catholic High School's 2025 John L. Duffy Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Nathan Humphrey (’26) has been awarded the 2025 John L. Duffy Memorial Scholarship. Duffy was Montini’s first athletic manager and was a member of the school’s inaugural Class of 1970. He died of leukemia near the end of his sophomore year in 1968. The scholarship was established in 2022 to honor a student who has served as a manager of one of the Bronco athletic teams. Humphrey is the manager of the varsity football team.

Franklin Barnes (’27) has been awarded Montini Catholic High School's 2025 Dhir Family Scholarship. It was presented by Mahima Dhir (right) on behalf of scholarship founders Anjay and Aayan Dhir. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Franklin Barnes (’27) has been awarded the 2025 Dhir Family Scholarship as a member of Montini’s robotics team. He is the first person to receive the scholarship, which was established this year by alumni and 2021 VEX State Champions Ayaan and Anjay Dhir.

Isabel Evenson (’25) has been awarded Montini Catholic High School's 2025 Brian Grigsby Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Isabel Evenson (’25) has been awarded the 2025 Brian Grigsby Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to a student who exhibits school spirit and leadership. She was vice president of Montini’s student government team, earned the President’s Award for Academic Excellence and achieved Academic All-Star status.

Angelo de la Cerda (’26) has been awarded the 2025 John Nania Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 1979 by the employees of Nania Energy, Inc. It is presented each year to a junior who exudes an entrepreneurial mindset and expresses interest in giving back to the community.