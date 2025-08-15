My Suburban Life

Wheaton Fire Department to hold Sept. 27 open house

By Shaw Local News Network

Wheaton firefighters and paramedics will welcome the community into Fire Station 38 for the Wheaton Fire Department Open House from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27.

This all-ages event will take place at Fire Station 38, 1 Fapp Circle, which is located behind Target near County Farm Road and Roosevelt Road.

This free event will include:

  • Hands-on activities
  • Safety demonstrations, including a vehicle extrication exercise 
  • Fire department vehicles and equipment on display 
  • Sparky the Fire Dog 
  • A chance to meet your Wheaton firefighters and paramedics  
