Wheaton Fire Department to hold Sept. 27 open house

Wheaton firefighters and paramedics will welcome the community into Fire Station 38 for the Wheaton Fire Department Open House from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27.
This all-ages event will take place at Fire Station 38, 1 Fapp Circle, which is located behind Target near County Farm Road and Roosevelt Road.
This free event will include:
- Hands-on activities
- Safety demonstrations, including a vehicle extrication exercise
- Fire department vehicles and equipment on display
- Sparky the Fire Dog
- A chance to meet your Wheaton firefighters and paramedics