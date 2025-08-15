Midwestern University names new dean of the College of Health Sciences

Midwestern University has announced the appointment of Sarah Radtke as dean of the College of Health Sciences for its Downers Grove Campus.

A leader in higher education with over two decades of academic, clinical and administrative experience, Radtke brings a commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration, student success and program innovation to the position, according to a press release announcing the hiring. She joins Midwestern from Aurora University, where she most recently worked as dean of the College of Health Sciences.

Radtke holds a doctor of education in adult and higher education and a master of science in education in exercise physiology from Northern Illinois University.

She earned her bachelor of science in athletic training and fitness and health promotion from the University of Wisconsin—Stevens Point.

She has presented nationally on topics ranging from emotional intelligence in healthcare to self-directed learning and clinical education strategies.