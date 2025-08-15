Glen Ellyn man who supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to girlfriend sentenced to 7.5 years

A Glen Ellyn man charged with supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to his girlfriend has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, prosecutors said.

Sergius Harty, 32, appeared at his sentencing hearing Friday where Judge Mia McPherson handed down the sentence.

On June 10, Harty entered plead guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an unresponsive female, later identified as Margaret McCabe, 29, of unincorporated DuPage County. McCabe was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

An investigation into McCabe’s death found that she died of fentanyl intoxication. Authorities learned that on Nov. 4, 2021, McCabe traveled with Harty to Oak Park to purchase narcotics. Shortly after Harty purchased several bags of narcotics, he gave one bag containing fentanyl to McCabe, authorities said.

McCabe ingested the fentanyl given to her by Harty the following day. On Aug. 18, 2022, Harty was arrested on a previously issued warrant.

“While we have made progress in getting drug users the help they need, those who supply the drugs are an entirely different concern,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “A dealer, a friend or even a family member may have second thoughts about supplying this poison knowing that they will be looking at a significant amount of time behind bars if they are proved to be the source of a fatal overdose.”

Harty will be required to serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.