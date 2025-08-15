DuPage County Museum to host American Revolution exhibit Aug. 17-28

The DuPage County Historical Museum is hosting a traveling exhibit, “The American Revolution Experience,” Aug. 17-28.

The exhibit is a collaborative project by the American Battlefield Trust and the Downers Grove Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The American Revolution Experience is traveling to many libraries, historical societies and museums through 2025 introducing visitors to a cast of historical characters with diverse experiences throughout the conflict and the places they visited on their journey.

The pop-up exhibition includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect modern audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation.

The DuPage County Historical Museum, which operates as a facility of the Wheaton Park District, is housed in a Richardsonian Romanesque-style building at 102 E Wesley St, Wheaton.

It is home to more than 40,000 artifacts including a photography archive of more than 10,000 images.

The museum is free to the public and open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Details about future exhibits, programming and events, can be found at dupagemuseum.org.