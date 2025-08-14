Midwestern University appoints new dean of the Chicago College of Optometry

Midwestern University has appointed Dr. Brianne N. Hobbs as the new dean of the Chicago College of Optometry.

Hobbs brings an extensive and distinguished record of academic leadership, clinical expertise and a long-standing commitment to excellence in optometric education to the position, according to the press release announcing her hiring.

She returns to Midwestern after previously serving as director of residencies and associate professor at the University’s Arizona College of Optometry from 2011 to 2019.

Hobbs most recently worked as associate dean of academics at High Point University’s School of Optometry and has previously held senior leadership positions within the Salisbury VA Healthcare System and the National Board of Examiners in Optometry.

She earned a doctor of optometry degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Optometry and completed a residency in ocular disease and low vision at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. She holds a Ph.D. in instructional management and leadership from Robert Morris University and a graduate certificate in public health from the University of Missouri.