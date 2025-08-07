Ben’s Memorial Mile takes to streets of Downers Grove on Saturday

Runners hit the streets of Downers Grove during the 2024 Ben's Memorial Mile. The run raises money for mental health and honors the legacy of Ben Silver. (Courtesy Jamie Lee Silver)

This year’s Ben’s Memorial Mile will once again run through the streets of Downers Grove.

Held on Aug. 9 at Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St, the 1-mile chip-timed running event will be divided into three groups: a children’s 100-meter dash at 4 p.m., an open/walkers mile at 4:15 p.m., and 4:45 p.m., the elite runners will have their chance to gallop through the streets of Downers Grove.

Last year, a decision was made to change the race from a high-school-track meet atmosphere to a road-race environment, along with a community festival, said Dr. Michael Lifson, race director of Ben’s Memorial Mile. The event had been held at Downers Grove North High School until the switch to the streets of the community.

The race’s namesake, Ben Silver, was a talented, award-winning runner from Downers Grove North who went on to run in college.

He also struggled with mental illness and took his own life 10 years ago.

“It was a very sad and very tough, … but we have kind of turned it into a positive by bringing the community together every year," Lifson said. “It is also important to have mental health vendors every year to stay true to our mission.

“All the money raised goes to mental health organizations.”

In 2016, the first Ben’s Memorial Mile was held, all to raise money and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention in honor of Ben Silver.

To date, the annual event has raised more than $200,000 for the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and NAMI DuPage – two nonprofits committed to helping those with mental illness.

The event is also important, Lifson said, “because it honors Ben’s legacy. He was a very artistic, fun guy. He was a star runner.”

The races will start and end on Grove Street adjacent to Fishel Park, a change from last year.

“Now the race will be very streamlined,” Lifson said.

Runners who are faster than a 6:30-mile are encouraged to sign up for the last race of the day.

Slower runners and walkers can opt for the open one miler.

“We also have a lot of walkers,” Lifson said.

Following the races, an expanded community festival will take place at Fishel Park featuring four live music performances, children’s activities, concessions, raffles, fitness booths and mental health resources from 5 to 8 p.m.

This year, the festival will include an inflatable obstacle course, Lifson said.

The festival will also include an awards ceremony for the top three males and females in each age group.

Individuals who are not interested in running or walking are encouraged to attend the festival for the music, food, raffles and community spirit.

“The event is so uplifting,” said Jamie Lee Silver, Ben’s mom. “It is such a fun event and filled with warmth.”

“I call it Benergy,” she added.

“Ben was loving, funny, sweet and unpretentious. ... He loved people.”

In addition to raising money, Silver said, the race is also held to “raise awareness about mental health and to end the stigma” and to “make everyone welcome.”

Silver is grateful for the people who come out to race, including volunteers, the businesses that support the event and the village officials who help make it happen.

After shifting the race from the Downers Grove North High School track to the streets, “I was so uplifted to see people running through the streets of Downers Grove,” she said.

To register for the race, visit conventy.com/events/bens-memorial-mile-2025/purchase .

In-person same-day registration is open until the start of the children’s race.