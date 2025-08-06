Five face burglary, theft charges after allegedly stealing items from Oak Brook stores: prosecutors

Five individuals have been charged with stealing merchandise from Macy’s and Ulta Beauty in Oak Brook in two separate incidents, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

Alan Jackson Jr., 34, of Birmingham, Ala; Tamika Wilson, 51, of Forestdale, Ala.; Juan Brochero-Sarabia, 18, of Columbia; Estefani Munoz-Alvarez, 23, of Venezuela and Anthony Ruiz-Fernandez, 20, of Venezuela, appeared in First Appearance Court Wednesday charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Jackson, Munoz-Alvarez, Brochero-Sarabia and Ruiz-Fernandez were released pre-trial. Wilson was additionally charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to the release. Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to detain her pre-trial.

About 2:54 p.m., Aug. 5, Oak Brook police responded to Ulta Beauty, 2155 22nd St., regarding a retail theft. After speaking with store personnel, officers learned that Brochero-Sarabia and Munoz-Alvarez allegedly entered the store, selected multiple fragrances and placed them in a bag that Munoz-Alvarez was carrying, authorities said.

Brochero allegedly knocked over a fragrance display, took multiple fragrances from the display before he and Munoz-Alvarez left the store without paying for the merchandise. The pair fled the area in a white Kia driven by Ruiz-Fernandez, authorities said.

The merchandise allegedly taken by the defendants is valued at $1,253.

Later that day, officers saw the Kia disabled at 55th Street and Wolf Road in Western Springs. All three defendants were arrested at that time.

Later that day, at about 6:31 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to Macy’s, 1 Oakbrook Center, regarding a retail theft.

After speaking with the loss prevention officer, police learned that Jackson and Wilson allegedly entered the store together but then split up.

While in the store, Jackson allegedly selected nine items, including cologne and shorts with a value of $474, and placed the items in his backpack. Jackson then exited the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

He then got into a Chevy Malibu driven by Wilson and fled. Oak Brook police saw the Malibu and initiated a traffic stop but instead of pulling over, Wilson allegedly fled at a high rate of speed.

Wilson led officers on an approximately 20-minute chase that reached speeds of approximately 81 mph before spike strips disabled the Malibu in a residential area at 31st and Harrison near Broadview.

During the pursuit, Wilson allegedly disobeyed multiple traffic control devices, drove on the shoulder of Interstate 290 from Mannheim Road to 17th Street and drove over a lawn at Frontage Road and 17th Street, authorities said.

After the Malibu stopped, Jackson fled on foot but was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Wilson was arrested when the vehicle was disabled at 31st & Harrison Street.

“The Oak Brook Police Department continues their outstanding work in apprehending anyone who thinks they can come to DuPage County, take what they like and then outsmart or outrun the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

The next court appearance for all five defendants is scheduled for Sept. 2.