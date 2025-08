DuPage County towns such as Westmont and Wheaton will celebrate National Night Out tonight. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Join the Wheaton Police Department from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at Northside Park, 1300 N. West St., for National Night Out, an annual event in which police departments across the nation connect with their communities for a night of fun for all ages.

This free event will include activities like fishing with police officers, a helicopter landing, food, drinks, a dunk tank, music, a SWAT obstacle course for children and more.