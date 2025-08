The Lombard Historical Society will present classical music duo Relax Your Ears as the final concert of its Music on Maple Concert Series at 7 p.m. Aug. 8, at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society will present classical music duo Relax Your Ears as the final concert of its Music on Maple Concert Series at 7 p.m. Aug. 8, at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard.

Relax Your Ears is made up of Joel Styzens and Herine Coetzee Koschak. The duo is known for its unique blend of music on the hammered dulcimer, cello and piano.

This is a free concert, but tickets are suggested and available at lombardhistory.org.