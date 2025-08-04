Lombard Historical Society presents children’s Victorian Cottage tour

The Lombard Historical Society has announced a brand-new tour designed specifically for children aged 4-10 will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 9. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society will hold a brand new tour designed specifically for children aged 4-10 will at 11 a.m. Aug. 9.

Step into the past with a fun and interactive experience at the Victorian Cottage, where young visitors will explore what life was like for children during the Victorian era.

The tour will include parlor games that were common in the era, a chance to make a Victorian craft and common sweet treats from the era. Children on this tour are encouraged to participate actively in hands-on activities.

Attendance to this event is $3 per child. Adults are permitted for free. To register, visit lombardhistory.org.