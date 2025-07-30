Teen, 14, leads Bloomingdale police on high-speed chase before colliding with another car: prosecutors

A 14-year-old Bloomingdale teen accused of leading police on an 80 mph high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle will be detained until at least his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

The teen is charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’'s Office news release.

About 11:16 p.m. July 29, Bloomingdale police saw a 2015 Hyundai Elantra, allegedly driven by the juvenile, northbound on Glen Ellyn Road near Edgewater Drive. The car was reported stolen out of Bloomingdale, authorities said.

Police tried stop the car near Glen Ellyn Road and Lake Street at which point it allegedly sped away from officers eastbound on Lake Street reaching speeds of more than 80 mph, according to the release.

The teen evaded traffic, passed other cars, drove thru a red light at Lake Street and Rohlwing Road and headed southbound on Rohlwing Road at speeds in excess of 80 mph, according to the release.

The pursuit headed back onto Army Trail Road at which time the teen ran over spike strips, lost a tire and T-boned another vehicle as he attempted to turn onto Walter Street, authorities said. He fled on foot, but police arrested him after a brief pursuit.

The juvenile and the driver of the car the juvenile allegedly crashed into were treated and released at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

“While fleeing and eluding cases were down almost 7% in DuPage County last year, the number of drivers fleeing from the police remains disturbingly high. If the allegation that a 14-year-old led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car on residential roads is proven true, this minor displayed a complete contempt for the rule of law and public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“The outrageous actions alleged against the juvenile not only put the motoring public as well as the officers involved at great risk, but also caused damage to another person’s vehicle. The successful apprehension of the defendant in this case once again sends the message that in DuPage County, if you attempt to flee from the police, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted.”

“If you drive around DuPage County in a stolen vehicle or flee from the police, law enforcement will find you and they will have the resources and technology to take you into custody” Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese said in the release. “In DuPage County we will not tolerate crime and actions of subjects who have no regard for the public’s welfare and safety.”

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4.