Glenbard West’s Josh Abushanab ready to take the next step in his game

Riverside-Brookfield Shootout Glenbard West's Josh Abushanab drives past the defense in their Riverside-Brookfield Shootout basketball game in June 2025 in Riverside. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Glenbard West’s Josh Abushanab is adapting to a lot of changes this summer.

The senior guard/forward was slated for a bigger role for the Hilltoppers this season, but after TJ Williams transferred to Bolingbrook, Abushanab is set to take on the primary role for his team.

Abushanab admitted Williams’ decision shocked him.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Abushanab said. “TJ’s been my guy and a big part of our program, so hearing the news hit hard at first…At the end of the day, you’ve got to respect someone’s decision if they feel it’s what’s best for them and their future.

“It took a few days to fully sink in. I had to sit with it and think about how it changes things and is going to affect our team. Losing a teammate like TJ, especially one you’ve been through the battles with, isn’t easy. But I know I have to step up even more vocally, mentally and physically and make sure we don’t drop off.”

Glenbard West coach Jason Opoka has witnessed his share of outstanding Division I talents churn through his program. Opoka, who guided the Hilltoppers to the 2022 Class 4A state championship, said Abushanab is brimming with potential.

“The best thing I saw from Josh this summer was his ability to score all three levels,” Opoka said. “He shot the ball tremendous all of last season, but this summer he improved his middle game and his ability to get to the rim.

“He will have the ball in his hands a lot for us and be a playmaker. He did a nice job in June for us, played point guard and off the ball. He’s a positionless basketball player and has high potential due to his length and knowledge, IQ and skill.”

“He had a heck of a game [in the supersectional] against Evanston last season, so from that point on it gave him confidence in the spring and he dropped 40 in some AAU games.

Riverside-Brookfield Shootout Glenbard West's Josh Abushanab (5) shotts a free throw in their Riverside-Brookfield Shootout basketball game. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The 6-foot-5 Abushanab was one of the top players at the prestigious Riverside-Brookfield shootout in June, scoring 25 points against Brother Rice and dropping 22 points versus Lockport.

Abushanab said he gained a lot of confidence in the spring and playing for the Hilltoppers in June, but he also noted some growth in his teammates.

“June was a solid month for us,” Abushanab said. “We got to build chemistry with some new pieces and figure out how we want to play as a unit. There were definitely ups and downs, but that’s part of the process.

“I felt like I grew as a leader. I tried to set the tone with energy, defense and communication – just doing whatever the team needed from me, not just scoring.”

Abushanab, who has several offers, is going to have a good chance to show his game with tough nonconference games against Joliet West, St. Charles North, St. Charles East, Glenbrook South, DeKalb and in the Jack Tosh tourney.

“For Josh, he’s improved basketball wise, been lifting and been working on his speed and explosiveness,” Opoka said. “He’s ready to take the next step, watching what he eats, maturing and putting on quality weight. I think he can put on at least 10 pounds before the season and maybe even get taller.”

Abushanab said he’s aiming to be a complete player.

“I know I will have to take on a bigger responsibility, whether that’s scoring, defending the best player or just being that steady presence,” Abushanab said. “I’m embracing it. I want that pressure. I feel like this is my time to lead by example and elevate not just my game, but the whole team.”