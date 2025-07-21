Join Lombard Historical Society for a Victorian Garden Tea Party July 26

The Lombard Historical Society invites the public to a Victorian Garden Tea Party from 2:30 to 4 p.m. July 26 at the William J. Mueller Gazebo at 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Soci)

The Lombard Historical Society invites the public to a Victorian Garden Tea Party from 2:30 to 4 p.m. July 26, at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard.

Enjoy summery refreshments, Victorian-inspired games and crafts at this traditional occasion. This event is best suited for guests aged eight years and older.

Tickets for the event are $8 for ages 12 and under, $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Tickets are required to attend and are available at lombardhistory.org, via email at info@lombardhistory.org or phone at 630-629-1885.

Join the society for a family-friendly afternoon filled with tea, treats and charm. Experience the garden, enjoy traditional tea party refreshments and sample a sundae bar. Come dressed in your garden party best and don’t forget a sun hat.