Downers Grove North’s Colin Doyle, already an established pitcher, ready to make his mark on basketball court

Downers Grove North's Colin Doyle (1) shoots the ball in the paint over Oswego East's Lukas Adolfs (12) during a Batavia Night of Hoops Basketball game in January 2025 at Batavia High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Downers Grove North junior Colin Doyle is set to make his mark another sport this season.

An established pitcher in baseball with next-level potential, the 6-foot-6 Doyle is looking to make waves in basketball.

Despite spending the majority of his time, especially in the spring and summer, on baseball, Doyle was one of Downers Grove North’s standouts in the June period. Last season, Doyle was a reserve, but he gained valuable experience on a senior-dominant team.

“I thought playing this June helped me build a lot of confidence in my game and leadership ability,” Doyle said. “I was looking forward to getting a larger role on the team compared to last year, and I wanted to make the most of it. I always knew I could do well, but this summer helped solidify that.”

Doyle had a big season on the mound for Downers Grove North’s baseball team, finishing with a 7-2 record and a 1.84 ERA, along with 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings. Doyle admitted juggling two sports this summer is a difficult but fun task.

“In June, with baseball and basketball, I had to balance it all,” Doyle said. “Sometimes I had to miss basketball for baseball or vice versa. I did both sports as often as I could to keep improving. For now, I’m going to keep working and improving at both sports because nothing is guaranteed yet, and I will control the controllables.”

Downers Grove North basketball coach Jim Thomas said Doyle is rapidly developing, even in limited time on the court compared to some of his teammates, into a big-time player.

“Colin came up last year and found his way through being a role player,” Thomas said. “He was more physical this year. I don’t think he picked up a ball much in the spring because he was getting so much love from baseball. But in the first live period, several colleges were asking and talking about him.

“He’s very good around the rim, super intelligent, has great hands and is another super talented player our school gets for the next two years.”

Doyle said he doesn’t play AAU basketball because of his baseball commitments, but he attends many gym sessions with his teammates. Doyle said he’s planning on adding a few more layers to his game.

“I want to become a better shooter, which is a main goal because it will create a ton more opportunities for me and the team,” Doyle said. “I just want to improve as an overall player.”

Thomas said his team will be vastly different than the past few seasons, mainly because of a heavy roster turnover.

Sophomore guard Connor Crowley, who was voted by his team to be a captain, is a player with a high upside following a good showing in June.

“Connor is a really good athlete,” Thomas said. “We’re excited to see what he can do next season.”

Crowley, who also plays football and baseball, said he’s ready for the challenge of playing heavy minutes in basketball.

“I feel like I made a smooth transition to the varsity team and competed at a high level,” Crowley said. “I have learned a lot from watching my brother, Jack, this past year on how to lead but also expanding my knowledge of the game. I plan on working to be the best teammate I can be and a great leader. Skill-wise, I will improve my shooting, taking care of the ball and communicating with my teammates. I’m looking forward to a successful season.”