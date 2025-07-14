Nazareth’s Jaden Fauske drafted by White Sox with 44th overall pick

Class 3A Crestwood Supersectional game between Lindblom at Nazareth Nazareth's Jaden Fauske (21) swings at a pitch during a 2023 Class 3A Crestwood Supersectional game between Lindblom and Nazareth. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network)

Jaden Fauske, who helped lead Nazareth to back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023 and was a two-time Suburban Life Player of the Year, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox Sunday with the 44th overall pick and first pick of the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

With the 44th pick in the 2025 Draft, the @whitesox select Nazareth Academy (IL) outfielder Jaden Fauske, No. 57 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



With the 44th pick in the 2025 Draft, the @whitesox select Nazareth Academy (IL) outfielder Jaden Fauske, No. 57 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.

Fauske, an outfielder committed to play collegiately at College World Series champion LSU, batted .475 as a senior with six home runs and 40 RBIs, with 10 doubles, four triples and 38 runs scored with 29 stolen bases.

He was named the Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year, and was an ABCA/Rawlings High School All-America first-team selection and Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State first-team honors. He also played football for Nazareth for three years.

Fauske is the latest Chicago-area product drafted by the White Sox in recent years.

Noah Schultz, a left-handed pitcher from Oswego East, was drafted with the 26th pick in 2022 and is now the White Sox top prospect. Downers Grove North’s George Wolkow was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft.

