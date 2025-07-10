Cantigny celebrates French Connections with back-to-back events

Cantigny Park, named for the French village of Cantigny and the first significant U.S. victory in World War I, will celebrate its connection to French culture with its two most popular summer events on July 19 and 20. (Photo provided by Solstice Communications)

Cantigny Park, named for the French village of Cantigny and the first significant U.S. victory in World War I, will celebrate its connection to French culture with two summer events on July 19 and 20. The park is located at 1 S. 151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.

Rendezvous: Splendor of Versailles

Transport to Versailles at Rendezvous en France, a 21-and-older event featuring all the opulence of Versailles in Cantigny’s gardens from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. Enjoy entertainment, including string music, arialists, burlesque, a live band and roaming performers. Dress to impress in a lavish, gold ensemble that would earn praise from Marie Antoinette herself.

Early Bird and Rendezvous Upgrade Package tickets are available here.

Voyage en France

Immerse in the charm of France while roaming Cantigny’s gardens or shopping at its French Market. Discover En Plain Air artists at work with a variety of art-focused family activities. Enjoy musical performances, can-can and ballet dancers throughout the park.

Tickets are available here. Children aged 15 and younger will be admitted for free.