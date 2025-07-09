I-PASS on Demand event rolls into Wheaton July 16

State Sen. Seth Lewis, Bartlett, and State Rep. Amy Grant, R-Wheaton, are bringing a mobile team from the Illinois Tollway to Wheaton July 16 for an I-PASS on Demand event.

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. July 16 at Mary Lubko Center, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton.

“The tollway is transitioning away from plastic transponders and are replacing them with new sticker technology,” Lewis said in a news release. “Rather than having our constituents complete this transaction at the DMV or elsewhere where there may be a fee, we are bringing a mobile team into the 24th District for quick, easy and free service.”

Illinois Tollway officials will be on hand to help people transfer to the new sticker technology and ensure people can make the switch without disruption to their I-PASS account activity.

Along with providing this service, the tollway officials can help people with questions they may have about their I-PASS account and with Pay by Plate issues.

Please note that those who attend should bring their plastic transponders with them and jot down their license plate number to ensure quick service.

Once activated, the sticker tag can be used on the Illinois tollway and on E-Z Pass roadways in other states within 24 hours of activation. There is no deposit required for the sticker, and the $10 transponder deposit that was paid when a transponder was purchased will be transferred to the new account when it is activated. Balances on current transponders will also be transferred to the sticker account.