Wheaton police participate in statewide initiative to stop speeding

Throughout July, drivers can expect to see increased police patrols looking for speeding and other traffic violations.

The Wheaton Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up safety efforts statewide to reduce speeding.

“No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous and often the leading contributing factor to traffic crashes,” Wheaton Deputy Police Chief Van Dillenkoffer said in a news release “Speed limits aren’t a suggestion. ”They are the law.

”Speeding creates unnecessary risks for all motorists, reducing the driver’s ability to steer safely around other vehicles, hazardous objects or unexpected changes within the roadway. In addition, speeding on neighborhood streets can have serious consequences. Please slow down and protect your community this summer.“