Benet’s Colin Stack has sights set on repeat state title, more scholarship offers

Benet senior center Colin Stack opened up the highly prestigious Riverside-Brookfield Shootout in typical fashion.

On the first game of the three-day shootout in mid-June, Stack stood at center court on the furthest court, away from the main entrance, getting ready to start the tourney.

The 7-footer towered over his counterpart at Hinsdale Central, easily winning the tip to start the game.

Stack hopes to follow the same path all season, leading Benet to a second straight Class 4A state championship and garnering numerous Division I offers along the way.

So far, Stack and the Redwings are the right path. Stack said he was pleased with how he played for Benet in June.

“I think we are much better defensively than last year and have many of the same strengths as we did last year,” Stack said. “We pushed in transition, crashed the glass and played together very well. Going into June, we knew that we were going to have a target on our backs and that we were going to be the team to beat.

“So going into the live periods, we knew we had to be prepared for everyone’s best shot, play our own games and stay together no matter the outcome of the game.”

Benet coach Gene Heidkamp viewed the summer as a good growth period.

“I thought we had a good summer, but it helped to have some returnees,” Heidkamp said. “I thought that was a big benefit for us. We had a lot of players step up and play well through the course of the month. The younger guys also came in and did a good job and were really productive.

“The great thing is they were hungry and it was gratifying after last season. There was not a lot of talk about last year and they were not resting on their laurels and were hungry to have another great year.”

Stack, who has five scholarship offers, is on the trajectory to be a player to watch this upcoming season after averaging 12.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the 4A state champions.

“Colin is one of the better bigs in the state,” Heidkamp said. “He’s a great rim protector, can score around the rim and shoot the three-pointer. He’s already had quite an accomplished career already, along with Jayden Wright.”

Stack and Wright are poised for another big season, forming one of the top center-point guard combos in the state. Wright, a senior, averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season to earn East Suburban Catholic All-Conference, along with Stack.

“Both players have experience and a level of success, so it will be fun watching them compete together and play in bigger roles this year,” Heidkamp said. “Those two guys have been through everything.”

Stack agreed with his coach regarding Wright.

“We respect each other’s game and decisions and know if we play together, we both can complement each other’s game very well,” Stack said.

With the June period in his rear view mirror, Stack said he’s focused on adding a few more offers in July. Stack, who has a 7-3 wingspan, owns offers from UIC, Indiana State, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State and Bryant.

Stack said he aims to add many more layers to his game for his senior season.

“I’m excited for July mainly because I get to show parts of my game that you don’t really get to see in the high school season,” Stack said. “I want to show what I can do in transition. My main focus is getting a rebound and getting downhill either playmaking for someone else or getting all the way to the rim and finishing the play.

“I feel like I sometimes slow the offense down a little big whenever I look for a guard to bring the ball up, so I’ve been working on bringing the ball above halfcourt and making smart decisions.”