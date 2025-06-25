Lombard Garden Club names scholarship recipients

Caitlin Rossi - Rossi was captain of the badminton program and an active member of the FFA chapter. She plans to attend Augustana College and major in Environmental Management and Forestry. (Photo provided by Lombard Garden Club)

The Lombard Garden Club has selected three Glenbard East seniors as the recipients of its 2025 scholarships. Each graduating senior will receive $2,000 toward their college expenses.

The scholarships were awarded to the following students based on academic progress, extracurricular activities and recommendations from teachers or counselors:

Caitlin Rossi - Rossi was captain of the badminton program and an active member of the FFA chapter. She plans to attend Augustana College and major in environmental management and forestry.

Lennea Condon - Condon was the co-captain of the varsity dance team. She plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and major in agricultural, consumer and environmental sciences.

Akshay Talreja - Talreja led the marching band during marching season as drum major for the Glenbard East Marching Rams. He plans to attend the University of Illinois-Chicago and major in environmental sciences and engineering.