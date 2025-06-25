Lombard Garden Club names scholarship recipients

The Lombard Garden Club has selected three Glenbard East seniors as the recipients of its 2025 scholarships. Each graduating senior will receive $2,000 toward their college expenses.
The scholarships were awarded to the following students based on academic progress, extracurricular activities and recommendations from teachers or counselors:
Caitlin Rossi - Rossi was captain of the badminton program and an active member of the FFA chapter. She plans to attend Augustana College and major in environmental management and forestry.
Lennea Condon - Condon was the co-captain of the varsity dance team. She plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and major in agricultural, consumer and environmental sciences.
Akshay Talreja - Talreja led the marching band during marching season as drum major for the Glenbard East Marching Rams. He plans to attend the University of Illinois-Chicago and major in environmental sciences and engineering.