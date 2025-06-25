Illinois Construction Hike For Hope confronts industry suicide crisis

Suicide remains a silent crisis in the U.S. construction industry, claiming more lives than job site accidents each year.

The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the inaugural Illinois Construction Hike for Hope at 10 a.m. June 28, at Hidden Lake Forest Preserve in Downers Grove to confront this issue head on.

The event is part of AFSP’s nationwide Construction Hike for Hope initiative, created to alert construction workers, their families and industry stakeholders to the urgent need for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

This event is free and open to the public. The hike will include a brief opening ceremony, a two-mile walk through the scenic preserve and access to resources from AFSP and partners. Speakers will include AFSP Illinois Board Chairmn Phil Martinez.