Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation holds fireworks viewing raffle

The Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation will hold its annual Fireworks from the Fishing Pier raffle.
The raffle winner will win a private viewing area on Lake Ellyn fishing pier to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks display with up to 11 guests.
The raffle closes at 3 p.m. July 1. Tickets are $5 for one ticket, $10 for three tickets and $20 for seven tickets. The winner will be contacted and announced shortly after the closing date. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and present a valid ID to enter.