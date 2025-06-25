Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation holds fireworks viewing raffle

The Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation has announced its annual Fireworks from the Fishing Pier raffle. The raffle winner will win a private viewing area on Lake Ellyn fishing pier to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks display with up to 11 guests. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation will hold its annual Fireworks from the Fishing Pier raffle.

The raffle winner will win a private viewing area on Lake Ellyn fishing pier to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks display with up to 11 guests.

The raffle closes at 3 p.m. July 1. Tickets are $5 for one ticket, $10 for three tickets and $20 for seven tickets. The winner will be contacted and announced shortly after the closing date. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and present a valid ID to enter.