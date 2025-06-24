Elmhurst resident installed as vice president of trial lawyers association

Elmhurst resident Margaret Battersby Black was installed as the third vice president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association on June 13.

Battersby Black, a managing partner at Levin & Perconti Attorneys at Law, will ascend to the position of president in 2028. She will be the fourth female president in the organization and its 75th president.

Battersby Black is an award-winning attorney and was a founding member and inaugural chair of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Women’s Caucus.

In 2023, she was bestowed the Carole K. Bellows Women of Influence Award, which honors advocates for action in addressing women’s issues.

She is also active in the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois, the American Constitution Society, the American Association for Justice and the Illinois State Bar Association. She lives in Elmhurst with her husband and two young children.