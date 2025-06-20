Midwestern University recognized as a Carnegie Research University

Midwestern University's Downers Grove and Glendale, Ariz., campuses have earned the “Research Colleges and Universities” designation in the latest update of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. (Photo provided by Midwestern University)

Midwestern University has announced that its Downers Grove and Glendale, Ariz., campuses have earned the Research Colleges and Universities designation in the latest update of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

This recognition highlights Midwestern University’s commitment to advancing healthcare education and research.

Developed by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, the Carnegie Classification has been the leading framework for categorizing U.S. colleges and universities for over five decades.

The 2025 update introduces the Research Colleges and Universities designation to recognize institutions with significant research activity that do not primarily grant research doctorates. Institutions must spend at least $2.5 million annually on research and development to qualify.

For more information on Midwestern University’s research initiatives, visit midwestern.edu/research.