Elmhurst AAUW to host used book sale June 26-29

The AAUW Elmhurst Area Branch will host its annual Used Book Sale from June 26 to 29 at Sandburg Middle School, 345 E. St. Charles Road, Elmhurst. Thousands of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, records and audio books will be available for purchase.

The preview sale is from 6 to 9 p.m. June 26. There is a $20 per person admission charge only on preview night. Children under the age of 12 are not permitted on preview night.

Admission is free on all other sale dates beginning with June 27, when hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28 and noon to 3 p.m. June 29.

The organization’s popular bag sale is Sunday when patrons will be able to fill a bag full of books for only $10. Cash and checks are preferred for the sale.

The AAUW Elmhurst Area Branch is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. Proceeds from the sale of books are used to benefit local scholarships and national AAUW research and programs for women and girls.

For additional information, visit the website https://elmhurstarea-il.aauw.net/ or contact info@aauwelmhurst.org or call 630-832-4677.