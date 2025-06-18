Nazareth, Downers Grove North, York baseball players among those named All-State by the IHSBCA

Nazareth senior Jaden Fauske and junior Landon Thome, York senior Josh Fleming, Downers Grove North senior Brady Schallmoser and Glenbard East senior Josh Ziemer were among those named Class 4A All-State by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association just announced.
Hinsdale Central junior Patrick Connors was named Class 4A honorable mention.
Class 3A All-Staters included Montini senior Drew Church and Lemont senior Shea Glotzbach. Jacob Parr of Lemont was named Class 3A honorable mention.