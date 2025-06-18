June 18, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Nazareth, Downers Grove North, York baseball players among those named All-State by the IHSBCA

By Joshua Welge
Downers Grove North's Brady Schallmoser (15) celebrates his triple during the game on Monday May 19, 2025, while taking on York High School in Elmhurst.

Downers Grove North's Brady Schallmoser (15) celebrates his triple during the game in May 2025 while taking on York High School in Elmhurst. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Nazareth senior Jaden Fauske and junior Landon Thome, York senior Josh Fleming, Downers Grove North senior Brady Schallmoser and Glenbard East senior Josh Ziemer were among those named Class 4A All-State by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association just announced.

Hinsdale Central junior Patrick Connors was named Class 4A honorable mention.

Class 3A All-Staters included Montini senior Drew Church and Lemont senior Shea Glotzbach. Jacob Parr of Lemont was named Class 3A honorable mention.

BaseballNazareth PrepsYork (Elmhurst) PrepsDowners Grove North PrepsGlenbard East PrepsLemont PrepsMontini PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.