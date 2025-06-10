League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn denied entry into community’s Fourth of July parade

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn has been denied entry into the 2025 Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Parade. (Eric Schelkopf)

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn (LWVGE) has been denied entry into the Glen Ellyn’s Fourth of July parade, according to a news release.

League officials say they are “deeply troubled” by the decision after participating in the event for decades.

“To our shock, the parade committee denied our application this year, citing an unsubstantiated claim that several volunteers ‘felt harassed’ during the 2024 parade and that unidentified League members displayed inappropriate behavior in making the change of parade placement request to parade officials.

“It is noteworthy that the parade committee did not share these allegations with (LWVGE) at the time of the parade nor did it do so at any point between the 2024 parade and the denial of the League’s 2025 Parade application nearly 11 months later.”

League officials spoke with members who marched in the 2024 Fourth of July Parade asking if they had witnessed any behavior that appeared harassing or inappropriate. Fifteen League members responded, and all of them said they no such conflict or controversy, according to the release.

The parade committee has refused to identify any of the individuals involved or provide any documentation about the alleged incident, according to the release.

“This lack of transparency and accountability is especially troubling given that it has resulted in the exclusion of a respected, nonpartisan civic organization from one of the community’s hallmark public events,” according to the release.

“We are profoundly disturbed by this decision, not only because it is unjust and opaque, but because it represents a growing and troubling trend across the country: the marginalization of nonpartisan civic voices and the chilling of constitutionally protected expression,” according to the release.

The League has asked the Parade Committee to reconsider its decision.