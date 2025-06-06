Downers North softball hits back-to-back-to-back homers in sectional win:Thursday Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball
Downers Grove North 9, York 2
Samantha Lehnherr, Ella Bonk and Ashlynn Durkin hit back-to-back-to-back homers with two out in the third inning, Durkin struck out 10 in a four-hitter and the Trojans (19-14) went on to the win in the Class 4A Marist Sectional semifinal.
Durkin went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Lehnherr 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Downers Grove North, which advanced to face top-seeded Marist in Friday’s sectional final.
Alex ElEtr-Garofalo hit a two-run homer for York (22-12).
Montini 12, Fenwick 3
Kat Filkowski went 5 for 5 with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, Aubry Raffen hit a three-run homer and winning pitcher Cox struck out seven and went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Broncos in the Class 3A Montini Sectional semifinal.
Montini advances to face St. Francis in the sectional final.
Baseball
Lemont 7, Oak Forest 6
Jacob Parr was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Brett Tucker had a double and two RBIs and Moe Luciano also drove in two as Lemont won the Class 3A St. Laurence Sectional semifinal.
Boys Lacrosse
New Trier 11, Wheaton Academy 7
The Warriors lost the state semifinal match.
Girls Lacrosse
New Trier 7, Hinsdale Central 6 (2OT)
The Red Devils lost the state semifinal match.