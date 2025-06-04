York loses to Lane Tech in penalty kicks in 3A supersectional

RIVER FOREST – York came into Tuesday’s IHSA Class 3A Dominican University Supersectional on a high note, having defeated top-seeded Hinsdale Central the previous game to win the Downers Grove South Sectional title, which was the second in program history and the first since 2011.

The Dukes entered the contest against Lane Tech having allowed just 13 goals all season. But the Champions were also an outstanding defensive team with only 12 goals surrendered.

An intense scoreless struggle where both goalkeepers made crucial saves in regulation and overtime required penalty kicks to decide the outcome.

Lane goalkeeper Cynthia Waller outdueled York’s Ava Lewandowski as the Champions won via penalties 3-2 to advance to the Class 3A semifinals for the first time in program history.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls. They left it all on the field,” York coach Stevan Dobric said. “They did everything we asked them.”

York (12-6-4) and Lane (22-2-2) were on even terms for the majority of the first half, but the Dukes tilted the pitch over the final few minutes and created a few opportunities, including a shot from the middle by Evie Messacar that Waller stopped.

Lane began the second half controlling play and just missed scoring in the first minute as a header sailed just left of Lewandowski.

However, York gradually found its footing and got stronger as the half progressed. Cate Carter had a pair of good-looking shots stopped by Waller, and a potential go-ahead goal by Messacar was nullified due to offsides.

Lewandowski came up clutch for York with five minutes left in regulation when she saved a free kick from Lane’s Grace Carman. With 2:30 left, Carter broke clear over the middle, but her shot sailed over the net, and overtime soon beckoned.

Just over four minutes into the first overtime, the Dukes’ Jordan Ebner got a quality chance from 30 yards out on the left side, but Waller made the save. After that, neither team generated much, and the match went to penalties.

York’s Andriana Soupos was the first shooter and converted, but Lane’s Olive Tinucci scored to even things. Then York’s Maddie Schafer sent her shot wide left, and Carman scored to give the Champions the lead.

The Dukes’ next two shooters, Avery O’Brien and Isabel Voirol, failed to convert. But Lane’s next two shooters also missed, setting up the fifth and final PK round.

Carter scored, but then Jessica Carlson beat Lewandowski to the left, securing the title for the Champions.

“Lane’s a great team,” Dobric said. “I thought we had some good opportunities to win the game, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to score goals if you want to win games.”

York, which was looking to get to state for the first time, loses only three seniors - Lewandowski, Clara Fitzer and Jamie Fulco. With 19 returning players, expect the Dukes could be a serious contender for the 3A championship next season.

“We were really young this season,” Dobric said. “We had several sophomores, a couple of freshmen. The future’s bright.”

